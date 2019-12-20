Trump is trying to take control of our government. We are a democracy, not a monarchy. We, the people, deserve an honest look at the Trump administration.
Trump's staff must testify, Trump may if he chooses, but we cannot allow our three branches of government to merge into one or two branches. We cannot have our representatives declaring the outcome of a trial before hearing from all witnesses involved. The reason Congress proceeded with impeachment is because Trump is acting like a monarch by refusing to allow his administration to provide staff, documents and recordings for Congress.
We know that Russia was allowed to meddle in our 2016 election. We know Trump attempted to bribe Ukraine to meddle on his behalf toward the 2020 election. We heard Trump invite China to meddle. Now the Trump administration and GOP senators are cooperating as one branch for a hearing. Innocent people do not behave as Trump, his administration and the GOP are.
If the Trump administration is innocent, they need to provide us with the requested people and documents to prove it. Any representative that has stated the trial outcome prior to the trial must recuse from the process. Trump needs to be impeached.
Janice Dougherty
Pendleton
