I oppose granting driver’s licenses to “undocumented residents.” Government documents given to illegal aliens tend to legitimize their presence. We absolutely should not encourage, let alone allow, them to stay.
This country belongs to its citizens only. No alien has the right to come here and take a share of our limited resources. No alien has the right to “break in” to our country, any more than they have the right to break into our homes.
In April 2013, Senate Bill 833 passed; it would have offered driver’s licenses to illegal aliens. A referendum referred the bill to the ballot as Measure 88. Oregon voters rejected illegal-immigrant licenses by a margin of 2-1.
Now HB 2015 has been introduced in defiance of the will of the voters. A statewide poll finds that Oregonians still overwhelmingly oppose granting driver’s licenses to illegal aliens.
Worse, an “emergency” clause has been attached to HB 2015, which would prevent opponents of the bill from blocking its implementation through another citizen’s veto referendum, even though they have the constitutional right to do so.
The Legislature should represent and honor the will of the citizens of Oregon and defeat this measure. Legislators and all state officials represent the citizens of Oregon only, not the citizens of foreign countries.
Those favoring granting drivers’ licenses to illegal aliens should nevertheless respect the will of the majority.
John S. Dearing
Corvallis
