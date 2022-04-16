When I cast my vote in May, I will be voting Melissa Lindsay for Morrow County commissioner.
Melissa's grandfather, Gar Swanson, was one of the founding members and a visionary for the Port of Morrow and the Bank of Eastern Oregon. He was committed to Morrow County agriculture and economic development. Her father, Ken Turner, a descendant of Irish immigrants, expanded the farm that she and her husband have been on for 28 years. Her son will be the fifth generation to run the business. The Turner family has been farming as well as promoting growth in Morrow County for more than 135 years.
Melissa is a graduate of Mt. Hood Community College and San Diego State University with degrees in social science and business administration. Melissa was instrumental in initiating the formation phase of the Bank of Eastern Oregon's mortgage lending department and headed up the profitable mortgage division as a vice president for 15 years.
Her roots run deep and have instilled the desire to serve Morrow County and its residents. Over the past six years, while serving as county judge and commissioner, she has learned about government business and serves on boards and committees to the great benefit of the residents of Morrow County.
The example her forefathers set, generations before her, have instilled a desire to work diligently representing all of Morrow County, and with our support, Melissa will continue doing so.
Please join me in support of Melissa Lindsay as Morrow County commissioner.
Donna Rietmann
Ione
