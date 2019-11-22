The editor of the Pendleton East Oregonian wrote an opinion in the Nov. 19 edition stating the impeachment proceedings are a waste of time and just out to make a statement. He says we should only remove a president by voting him out. Are you kidding me? That's like saying we shouldn't indict and take to trial Roger Stone or Paul Manafort or Michael Cohen or Rudy Giuliani because they are going to die eventually anyway, so why bother.
This isn't just about removing Trump as an inept president, it's about holding any citizen responsible for crimes he has committed. The evidence is pretty damning that Trump has committed crimes that violated the Constitution and tried to cover them up. In the process he tried to help Russia and damaged the ability of Ukraine to protect itself while trying to use his power to influence his re-election.
The impeachment investigation is about weighing the facts on whether Trump broke laws and committed constitutional violations. These hearings are very important and at the very least they show how corrupt this administration has been behaving. He may not get impeached and removed, but hopefully by the time it's over the public has had a stomach full of him.
I am very disappointed that the EO editorial staff makes light of the impeachment proceedings.
Dave and Viki Lange
Pendleton
