Martin Luther King said, "All that needs to happen for evil to prevail is for good men to do nothing." He also said, "The day we see the truth and cease to speak is the day we begin to die." One more quote: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." Do you think Black Lives Matter knows any of this, or the people that support them? There is no justice for the recipients of the crimes committed against BLM acts.
Our governor has worked without due process of law, and good men ignore it. Portland city government is a wreck, a once-wonderful and beautiful city is a huge cesspit, and good men ignore it. No one will speak the truth, and we as a state are dying. Remember, "The truth will set you free."
Law and order in Portland are a euphemism. For ones that do not know what that means, it is a polite way of talking about embarrassing topics like death and bodily functions.
Roesch Kishpaugh
Pendleton
(0) comments
