In 2011, I was the first in my family to graduate high school and go on to college.
I was able to achieve this because my teachers cared about me. They knew my story, they knew my challenges, and they took the time to make sure I had the support I needed to be successful.
The best teachers wear many hats. They go above and beyond what is taught in the classroom. They have the ability to transform people's lives.
With class sizes growing each year, I fear that the capacity for teachers to really get to know their students and provide all the support necessary for their future success is limited. There is so much value in relationship building and ensuring that our youths feel connected. It creates a sense of belonging and ownership that benefits the entire community in the long run.
The Hermiston School District is proposing Measure 30-130 that will fund classroom space, making room for the growing student population.
By investing in our students today, we are showing them we care about their future. We are showing them Hermiston is a place that values their education and supports their development. We will send a message that Hermiston is a place worth returning to and helping build up.
Please join me in saying Yes to Hermiston Schools.
Zaira Sanchez
Hermiston
