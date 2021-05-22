After living in Hermiston for 20 years, I have noticed how much our small town has grown in multiple aspects.
I have seen Hermiston better its schools, open new businesses and create a community. I have also seen levels of crime, homelessness and cost of living increases. With President Joe Biden’s proposed American Family Plan, I can see these unwanted characteristics of Hermiston minimize.
Biden’s American Family Plan suggests providing free universal preschool. As I’m sure you all know, preschool is seen as a luxury and not an accessible option for all families. After studying at Oregon State University with a focus on child development, I have seen the positive influence early education has on society. Early childhood education has been seen to positively impact their adulthood in many aspects, such as reducing risky behaviors, achieving school readiness, and better employment outcomes.
In addition to universal preschool, Biden also introduces the idea of extending tax cuts that will benefit a vast majority of the Hermiston population. It also supports the idea of providing direct support to children and families. These two ideas will decrease the homelessness rates in Hermiston as well as help with the costs of living.
In my class on family policy this term, we have examined how providing direct help does not discourage work as many may assume, but lessens financial stress on individuals.
Although these policies may seem a far reach, it is an effort to invest in our families, which will only benefit our community.
Yulaidi Ornelas
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.