I realize that Helix is a rather small town, even by Oregon standards (that is why I chose to live here), and I do appreciate the articles that occasionally appear in the East Oregonian concerning Helix. I would like to draw your attention to a particular incident that occurred in Helix on Wednesday, June 16, but never showed up in the newspaper.
On the late afternoon of June 16 a gentleman entered the Helix Market and Pub, and while enjoying himself at the pub, he pulled out a handgun and, in playing around with it, he shot himself in the arm.
Due to the quick response of Ms. Jeralyn Dodge, the market operator, and our resident deputy sheriff, John Roberts, who was off duty at the time, they were able to call emergency services and apply pressure to the wound to control the bleeding until the ambulance got there and the victim was transported by an air ambulance to the hospital.
My real concern is the fact that the person who was shot actually went into the pub with a loaded gun, and apparently was unaware that if the trigger were pulled it would actually fire a round. I have no problem with the possession and/or shooting of firearms, but to go into a tavern with a loaded gun, and then pull it out to show off, just seems to be the height of stupidity.
It is actions like this that anti-gun people use to try to limit our right to have firearms. We are seeing too many shooting stories in the news already, and it is predicted there will be many more before the summer is gone. But stupid acts like this incident in Helix need to be illustrated in order for people to wake up and use better judgment in their actions.
Hopefully, the victim in this case has learned his lesson.
Robert Park
Helix
