Why are we getting an outside company (Dutch Bros.) at the new Round-Up retail and office space? Round-Up has been supported by the community for a hundred-plus years. In turn, Round-Up has been a huge boost for local business, so why bring in a chain? Aren't we to shop local and support our local businesses ?
The action of the Round-Up board is contrary to everything we stand for. I for one am certainly questioning our Round-Up board's loyalty to our community and local businesses. Have they lost their way and gone corporate?
Penny Gavette
Pendleton
