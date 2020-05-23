Why are we getting an outside company (Dutch Bros.) at the new Round-Up retail and office space?  Round-Up has been supported by the community for a hundred-plus years. In turn, Round-Up has been a  huge boost for local business, so why bring in a chain? Aren't we to shop local and support our local  businesses ?

The action of the Round-Up board is contrary to everything we stand for. I for one am certainly  questioning our Round-Up board's loyalty to our community and local businesses. Have they lost their  way and gone corporate?

Penny Gavette

Pendleton

