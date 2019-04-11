U.S. Code 2385 states a coup is advocating overthrow of the government and those involved in that coup could be fine or imprisoned, or both, not more than 20 years and would be ineligible for working for the government five years after conviction. There is a difference between a coup and treason. Treason is usually involving war, foreigners, and citizens providing comfort and support.
It is known there are propaganda organizations who have paid people to act against our government and President Trump. Some of these people may actually be foreigners, who and if they are, could then be treasonous against our government by wanting to overthrow our government.
Perhaps once this upper echelon group in the FBI/DOJ is made public (all those who didn’t want Trump and wanted Clinton), our citizens will be more likely to understand how illegal those in that group are. It appears we may see actual proof of charges against the FBI and their FISA warrants, which also help enact spying against President Trump as he campaigned.
Was the previous administration involved in this coup action? Many have written books, one about the state of the Deep State. How deep does the coup go? Were Feinstein, Pelosi, and Schumer and possibly even John McCain part of this possible coup? Feinstein and Schumer definitely did not want the last Supreme Court nominee elected. They certainly were responsible for a “made for TV” serial with a she said/he said creation.
One must ask themselves what should be done now that the majority of us may realize that our adult children are or possibly have been brainwashed by our colleges, who uphold the liberal and socialism doctrine in their teachings. How are we going to react to these educational institutions and establishments?
The propaganda organizations have done everything they believe possible for “denormalization” of President Trump. However, it is our belief that had it not been for President Trump and his policies, socialization could have taken over our country. President Trump has set back the liberals and socialists at least 20 years. No wonder the opposition hates him so much.
We must also look at our own state as well as California and Washington as to their involvement in taking taxpayers' money to support open borders and supporting illegals over us citizens. Is this possible coup widely known by all liberals and socialists? So now is it time for the Democrats and even Republicans who refuse to support our president to stop with the obstruction and Resist Now group to join in, hand in hand, for our government and support our president?
Does anyone ever wonder why the Oregon State Senate will pass a gun bill that the Supreme Court already says isn’t constitutional, but they will not lower the limit of alcohol for DUI laws?
John 8:7:"... he that is without sin among you, let him be the first to cast a stone."
Patricia Maier
Hermiston
