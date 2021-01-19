We see all manner of breakdown in society on all levels; could it be that division — separation all around us — is breaking down in our world, with untold ripple effects in every dimension of life? Could it be that we need a new framework for order in the lives of humanity everywhere, not based on material gain?
We have many interrelated threats of climate change, racial discrimination, gender discrimination, extreme wealth and poverty, unfair distribution of resources — all related to our inability to recognize our dependence on one another, that humanity is one — it's a sensible beginning.
From there, we can look for what will better the lives of all humankind, because we're building on a foundation with strength. We do not need to aim toward unity in sameness — the watchwords are unity in diversity. What can we do to heal our communities, our world — what actions will bring about this basic unity from which we can create actions for the betterment of all? This is no idealistic dream; it is a remedy we can take to heart.
Baha'u'llah said, in the 1800s, “Know ye not why We created you all from the same dust? That no one should exalt himself over the other. Ponder at all times in your hearts how ye were created. Since We have created you all from the same substance it is incumbent on you to be even as one soul, to walk with the same feet, eat with the same mouth and dwell in the same land, that from your inmost being, by your deeds and actions, the signs of oneness and the essence of detachment may be made manifest.”
Ruth Hall
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.