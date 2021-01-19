We see all manner of breakdown in society on all levels; could it be that division  — separation all around us — is breaking down in our world, with untold ripple effects in  every dimension of life? Could it be that we need a new framework for order in the  lives of humanity everywhere, not based on material gain?

We have many interrelated threats of climate change, racial discrimination, gender  discrimination, extreme wealth and poverty, unfair distribution of resources — all related  to our inability to recognize our dependence on one another, that humanity is one — it's a  sensible beginning.

From there, we can look for what will better the lives of all  humankind, because we're building on a foundation with strength. We do not need to  aim toward unity in sameness — the watchwords are unity in diversity. What can we do  to heal our communities, our world — what actions will bring about this basic unity from  which we can create actions for the betterment of all? This is no idealistic dream; it is a  remedy we can take to heart.

Baha'u'llah said, in the 1800s, “Know ye not why We created you all from the  same dust? That no one should exalt himself over the other. Ponder at all times in your  hearts how ye were created. Since We have created you all from the same substance it is  incumbent on you to be even as one soul, to walk with the same feet, eat with the same  mouth and dwell in the same land, that from your inmost being, by your deeds and  actions, the signs of oneness and the essence of detachment may be made manifest.”

Ruth Hall

Pendleton

