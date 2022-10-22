In 133 B.C., Tiberius Gracchus became tribune of the plebs. A Roman descended from noblemen, he was obsessed with needed land reform in the area around Rome. When he could not get the senate to propose such legislation he defied the “way of the ancestors” (a tradition that served much like our Constitution) and successfully ruled Rome using the plebs and the forum to by pass the senate. He became a dictator using mob rule. Later, his brother copied him and began a period called the Roman Revolution, which ended a 300 plus year old Roman Republic and was a time of instability and wars. The revolution ultimately ends in Augustus Caesar becoming Emperor.
If this Republic is to survive, no member of the mob that denies Joe Biden’s election and minimizes Donald Trump’s involvement in the events of Jan. 6, 2021, should be elected to office. Rep.Cliff Bentz voted to not certify the election, and continues to support Donald Trump.
2nd Congressional District voters have an opportunity to vote for an outstanding candidate: Dr. Col. Joe Yetter. After a distinguished career of service in the U.S Army, he decided to run for the district after Bentz dishonored his oath to his country January 2021. His priorities: defend our democracy, health care for all, quality education available to everyone, meet the needs of farmers, support and honor for veterans and child carrying rights of women.
Preserve the Republic. Vote for Joe.
John Mitchell
Milton-Freewater
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.