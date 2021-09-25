People need to learn to stay out of others business and quit arrogating for them, no matter how well intentioned. More than once a day I read how ineffective and uncertain these “vaccines” are alongside increased “mandates” to force them. This makes no sense.
One of the Nuremberg principles is that humans should not be subject to medical experiments without their voluntary consent. The “vaccines” currently deployed are “experimental” though “authorized for emergency use.” The “authorized” “vaccine,” Comirnaty, is scarce and not one of the ones being pushed. They're still jabbing emergency use, experimental gene therapies into our arms. Plenty of educated, reasonable people do not trust any “experimental” medicine, approved or otherwise. There are plenty of historical and scientific reasons to support this view.
The Nuremberg principles were created with the horrors of fascism, or totalitarianism, in mind. Ridding protections against tyranny has proven considerably more fatal and destructive of society than COVID-19. Again, there are ample historical examples. Experimental medicine mandates violate the Nuremberg principle.
Ostensibly there's a bedrock principle of medicine called “informed consent” where each “patient” figures out what they want done to them based on information presented in an impartial manner; these “mandates” undermine that principle.
It is disrespectful of people to browbeat others into getting jabbed, as it does not respect their privacy and capacity to make their own health-care decisions, and that's no way to reach a civil decision.
Keith Gallagher
Condon
