It's National FFA week, and the Pendleton FFA Alumni & Friends Association invites you to celebrate with us by wearing blue on Friday, Feb. 22!
What started as an effort in 1928 by a group of Kansas farmers to educate local students about farming has grown to a nationwide organization of more than 669,000 student members in 8,630 local chapters. FFA's founders wanted to teach kids that agriculture is more than planting and harvesting; it's a science, it's a business, and it's an art.
Over the years FFA has evolved and changed, and today is stronger and more vibrant than ever. One thing that hasn't changed is the important role that the local community plays in helping to make FFA successful. This past November the Pendleton FFA Alumni & Friends Association presented the 8th Annual Dinner & Auction.
Our event was very successful and we are grateful to all who donated to the auction and those who were able to attend. Many of our FFA chapter members attended and helped. Having talked to a number of them, I can tell you that the future of agriculture in our community is bright.
The FFA program advisors at Pendleton High School are Kylee Jenson and Marty Campbell. Thanks to their leadership, membership continues to grow, and students are excelling in local, regional, and statewide career development opportunities and competitions.
FFA still helps young people learn about farming, but students also learn about leadership, public speaking, goal setting, caring for livestock, teamwork, and the importance of assuming personal responsibility.
As the current president of the Pendleton FFA Alumni & Friends Association, and on behalf of our board, I am proud of the phenomenal changes and growth we see in the students who participate.
Having great FFA advisors and a supportive school administration is great, but we also need the community involvement for students to be as successful as possible. If you have been part of an FFA program or would like to participate as a friend of FFA please let us know.
You may contact us by email at pendletonffaalumni@gmail.com; you can find us on Facebook at Pendleton FFA Alumni Association; or by mail at Pendleton FFA Alumni & Friends Association, P.O. Box 865, Pendleton, OR 97801.
Bob Rosselle
President of Pendleton FFA Alumni & Friends
