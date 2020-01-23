Isn’t it curious how fast the concern for the runaway deficit vanished once Trump took office? $2.6 trillion has been added since 2016, more than Obama’s entire second term. The tax cut that was supposed to pay for itself hasn’t panned out like we were told would happen. Or the new health plan that would be implemented on day one, the wall that Mexico would pay for, North Korea giving up its nukes, Maduro out of Venezuela, on and on the list goes.
Trump's record of dishonesty is easy for anyone to find, if your head isn’t buried in the sand. Fraudulent Trump University, a $25 million settlement, a $2 million settlement for stealing from his own charity, his son's hunting club in New York state managed by an illegal alien. Illegals working at all of his hotels and casinos. He does like to boast about his unemployment numbers for minorities, but black unemployment went from 17% to 7% and Hispanic unemployment from 13% to 5% under Obama.
All of the Democratic candidates and the Republicans trying to primary Trump all possess something Trump has never had or isn’t capable of ever obtaining: a sense of decency and/or honor. That this person could ever be elected as president is a scar that won’t ever be eradicated from the national psyche. Shame on us if we allow this to happen again in 2020.
David Gracia
Hermiston
