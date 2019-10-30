Surely it’s time to stop pussy-footing around the issue. In addition to the obvious array of obscenities perpetrated on the nation, its people, and the world by this president, Trump is also behaving consistently as an agent of a foreign adversary. Trump is waging a full-throttle war against our environment by attacking our clean air, clean water, climate, and health. By ignoring science time after time, he is risking the very survival of human civilization. All this is undertaken in the interests of short-term profits for the wealthy few.
What is equally obscene is that Republicans from D.C. to Salem are displaying a parallel lack of concern for protecting us from this assault. If only one Republican in Congress were to exhibit some integrity and spine, and stand up against the disgusting performance in the White House, we’d have reason to think there remains in that party some semblance of decency. If only one Republican in Salem were to exhibit an ounce of honesty in addressing climate change in the state instead of promoting the lies and misinformation propounded by industry and the timber barons, we’d have reason to think there remains some semblance of decency within the Oregon Republican Party.
Trisha Vigil
Medford
