Regarding "Activists condemn Confederate stamps" (Thursday, Dec. 3), it feels good to note that perhaps listening is proving to be an effective, enlightening tool necessary to address many current issues.
To acknowledge that the "status quo" no longer works seems progressive and prudent on behalf of the city. The hidden rewards of the "ripple effect" could be surprising if known, and pave the way to increased benefits of working together.
Jo Records
Walla Walla, Washington
