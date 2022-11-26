Back in 2003, city officials elected to use the state’s urban renewal program to refurbish Pendleton’s original city center into an attraction mirroring Portland’s "Pearl District," an area of galleries, small shops and eateries.

Guidance for this transformation was left to Charles Denight as the associate director of the Pendleton Development Commission, under the watchful eye of the city manager, members of the city council and the mayor.

