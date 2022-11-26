Back in 2003, city officials elected to use the state’s urban renewal program to refurbish Pendleton’s original city center into an attraction mirroring Portland’s "Pearl District," an area of galleries, small shops and eateries.
Guidance for this transformation was left to Charles Denight as the associate director of the Pendleton Development Commission, under the watchful eye of the city manager, members of the city council and the mayor.
Unfortunately, neither commission members, or program directors, including the city manager and his assistant, had any practical experience with urban renewal. Overcommitted and underfunded, the remedy now being pursued by the commission is a reorganization of the grant program and a request to Banner Bank to increase the city’s credit limit an additional $5 million, currently limited to $10 million.
With a city council member on the bank’s management staff, city officials are pretty certain the request will be approved with the tab being picked up using your property taxes.
The reorganization will include a proposal to simplify the grant process by combining a myriad of different large historical buildings restoration grants into a single category, something that for once makes a lot of sense. However, since establishing procedures for awarding these large grants and sticking to them has never been one of the commissioners' strong suits, it’s doubtful this will be a lasting solution to their financial woes. Rapidly rising interest rates will present a new challenge.
Our city officials have been operating the PDC on emotion rather than common sense since the beginning. Sure, the downtown area looks much better, but at what cost? The building owners will receive a large return on their investment, but it’s doubtful the general public ever will. Officials claim a major boost in property tax revenue is expected, so it’s a win-win. So what’s missing?
Commercial building tax assessment value is computed slightly different than residential. Other factors considered include expected revenue created. Such buildings as the old Rivoli Theater project, having received considerable support from the PDC, will cost several more millions to complete and will most likely never provide any return to the general public.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.