In 2019, the East Oregonian, in its article “Obesity grows in Umatilla County according to latest health report,” highlighted how obesity was on the rise in Umatilla County pointing to figures from the annual county health ranking.
Looking at the same report for 2022, adult obesity remains high at 35%. The U.S. obesity prevalence for adults 20 and over was 41.9% between 2017 to March 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While Umatilla County obesity rates have not risen since 2019, obesity continues to rise across the country. Obesity is the second leading cause of preventable death in our state and country. Obesity is a disease, and I believe our federal leaders must act to ensure that patients are able to access the best available treatments.
That, unfortunately, is not currently the case. Medicare does not broadly cover intensive behavioral therapy, a comprehensive, behavioral approach to treating obesity, nor does Medicare cover anti-obesity medications. Both have proven effective treatment tools for obesity but, until Medicare and private insurance widely cover them, those treatments will remain out of reach for the millions of Americans living with this disease.
Allowing Medicare coverage for proven obesity treatments is a critical step towards addressing this chronic disease. It is time for congress to act and support the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act.
Christine Guenther
Pendleton
