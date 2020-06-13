It was the Black Robed Preachers that led the “minutemen" to meet the British at Lexington and Concord. The “redcoats" demanded, “In the name King George, throw down your arms.” The patriot preachers replied, “We recognize no sovereign but God and no King but King Jesus.”
Pastor Jonas Clark exhorted his men to stand their ground, but not fire unless fired upon. “If they mean to have a war let in begin here.” And begin it did.
The Black Robed Regiment fanned the flames of liberty based on God's word. They were willing to defend America with their lives, their families, their fortunes and their heritage. They were willing to stand in the gap and establish moral clarity and conviction for the cause of liberty that moved the colonists to fight for God and country. At the end of the war, King George confided that it was the Black Robed Regiment that caused the colonists to defeat the British.
It is time for America's pastors and Christian leaders to put on their spiritual armor and robes and stand up for our Republic, our Constitution and the godly heritage our forefathers bequested America with. The unconstitutional mandates to close our businesses and churches and only open them under a governor that rules as a dictator would not have been tolerated by our forefathers.
Gov. Kate Brown has a double standard of justice. Protesters and rioters can meet and cause mayhem without restraint, while the rest of Oregon must abide by police state restrictions. Brown and her Democratic cohorts claim racial injustice and police brutality require protests that have devastated America and destroyed numerous businesses in America are are now more important than COVID-19. Tens of thousands can meet, rub shoulders, go to funerals and enjoy the mayhem, while the rest of America and Oregon must submit to police state restrictions on their liberty and freedom.
In America today, the problem is not racial injustice. In Oregon, there is no justice for those suffering under the oppression and tyranny of the police state dictates of our governor. Nor is the problem police brutality. Our police have suffered enough undue criticism and persecution because of one bad apple. Thank God for our police officers, willing to serve and risk their lives for our safety and well-being.
Reject this media driven attack against America. Rise up, men of God and patriots of our Republic. We must not yield to the tyranny of a dictator governor.
Stuart Dick
Irrigon
