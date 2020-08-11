This August marks the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan. Those two bombs killed somewhere between 129,000 and 226,000 people immediately,  and thousands of others from radiation effects later.

After he realized the kind of destruction this  new type of weapon created, President Harry Truman proposed a nonproliferation treaty in 1945. Since  then, the United States has been the driving force behind nonnuclear proliferation treaties with  other countries. Republicans and Democrats in the Oval Office have negotiated treaties with  adversaries, including Russia, Iran, and China. Without such U.S. leverage there would be a lot  more countries with nuclear weapons and the capability to use them than there are now.  Nonproliferation has also saved our country the billions of dollars it takes to make, stockpile, and  guard such expensive weapons.

Our current administration has backed away from the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty,  the agreement with Iran to prevent it from nuclear arms capability, and shows no interest in  renewing the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty that expires next year. Instead, our president  scoffs at arms reduction, wants to expand our nuclear arsenal, and if a war comes, let the bombs  fall where they may.

Something to keep in mind when going to the polls this fall.

Terry Templeman 

Pendleton

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.