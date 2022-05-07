I’ve personally known and worked with Jeff Wenholz for over 25 years and can say respectfully that I know of no one more in tune today with the current and future needs of Morrow County.
Jeff is that someone with the right experience and background who presents himself as a strong candidate to become your next county commissioner, Position 2. Therefore, let me see if I can help support that case with just a few written words.
First, when measuring experience and leadership to be a county commissioner —he has years in Morrow County (specifically the planning commission; budget committee; solid waste advisory commission).
I also know Jeff to be someone who will work across all ideologies to develop the best solutions for everyone — north or south county.
If you want a commissioner who has the technological expertise to identify and implement complex solutions necessary to resolve challenges in Morrow County, that person is Jeff.
Maybe you also agree that it’s time to bring in new ideas and a fresh perspective to the Morrow County Court with a vision toward the future while still focusing on current management and budgetary priorities — if so, that person for me is Jeff.
Finally, Jeff can bring that honest and practical approach to county government and is someone I know with the intellect and moral fiber to always stand by his own decisions good or bad.
For these reasons and more — that is why I am supporting Jeff Wenholz for Morrow County commissioner.
Chris Brown
Heppner
