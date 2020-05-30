What would Jesus do? Save a sick person or not bother saving one person over giving a sermon on a hill? That's an easy answer. And you don't have to think hard on the question. Wait, he didn't go into a church. And he took care of the sick. He entered leprosy colonies to help the dying.
Today, where we are at right now, we have the Ten Commandments to guide us when, like many of you say, the devil strikes out. But you don't trust the tools God has given you?
You would rather choose to put an elder, or a child, or an ill follower of your congregation last on your list of protecting from a possible death sentence just because you think your right of religion is being stepped on? You're not a person of God. And if you are a pastor or priest or other leader of a church, shame on you.
If you're so into your church and rights and think you can tell our government how to run the laws of our nation, then your church had better start paying the same taxes as everyone else. You are breaking the law of being a nonprofit organization. The government should be stripping you from that status. And that has nothing to do with freedom of religion. So, what would Jesus do?
Bernie Sanderson
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.