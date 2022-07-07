I’ve read the recent articles on the Port of Morrow being fined by Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for over application of nitrogen. I’ve also read Morrow County Commissioner Jim Doherty’s spin on blaming the high nitrates in the area solely on the Port of Morrow. Attached from one of those articles is a pie chart where the DEQ estimates where the nitrates come from.
The Port of Morrow along with food processing in Umatilla County accounts for 4.6%. The Port of Morrow handles the discharge water from food processors in Morrow County. This is the only group that is regulated by DEQ, and they are only a small portion of a bigger problem. Jim Doherty is a cattleman, and if I add the 8.1% from pastures with the confined animal feeding operations of 12.9%, I get 22% attributed to Jim Doherty’s industry. Onsite, which is septic tanks and drain fields, is 3.9%. Jim has been targeting an area in rural Boardman that is known to have high nitrate levels for decades. This is also an older development that would not meet today’s standards. It is 1-acre lots with individual septic systems and shared wells. What are the chances that they may have failed septic systems that are contributing to their own problem?
The high nitrate issue has been around for decades. I can remember my friend Carol Michaels decades ago when she worked for Oregon State University Extension Service encouraging people in the area to check their wells for nitrates, and passing out literature at public events, such as the Irrigon Watermelon Festival and Morrow County Fair. State law that has been around for decades requires a test of the domestic well in any real estate transaction and the results be given to the buyer. This is not a new problem.
Jim was quoted as saying that before he and Commissioner Melissa Lindsay were elected, that the relationship between the Port of Morrow and county government was like the tail wagging the dog. During my 12-year tenure as a county commissioner we had quarterly meetings with the Port of Morrow, city of Boardman and Morrow County. We met in the same room and tried to work on mutual problems for the public good. We didn’t always agree on the solutions, but were always civil to each other. Not the screaming and yelling and finger pointing that Commissioner Jim Doherty likes to do. The emergency meeting that was called to declare the emergency barely met the public notice requirements. None of the regional partners, including the cities of Boardman and Irrigon, were notified. One can only wonder if that was done to exclude the public from participating. There was no reason for the fear mongering that has taken place. There was no reason to cast a shadow of doubt on city water, which is continually tested. Jim Doherty needs to be part of a solution and not just a finger pointer. If he wants to point the finger at the problem, he only needs to look in the mirror.
John Wenholz
Irrigon
