Don’t let Jim Doherty fool you. He’s in it for himself. According to the minutes from the Sep. 23, 2020, commissioners meeting, Doherty agreed to lead the team to create an application process and criteria to see who gets the grant money for impacted businesses.
Then over the next three months money goes twice to O’Doherty Outfitters and once to O’Doherty Cattle Co. Isn’t it nice to make the rules to give yourself money and decide how much? Jim lists both of these companies on his statement of economic interest. Jim was the only livestock producer that got money. I thought that this money was meant for the businesses that were actually impacted. You know the restaurants, bars, hair dressers and others, that by mandate had to shut their doors.
So let me recap. Jim lobbies the compensation committee for a 40% increase in pay for himself. He votes for a 20% increase in pay for himself, just after telling the road employees the county is holding them to a 2½% cost-of-living-adjustment. He travels all over North America on the counties dime without ever giving a report on the benefit to the tax payers and he heads up a committee to give himself money.
Jim Doherty needs to hit the road. Vote yes to recall him.
John Wenholz
Irrigon
