When will the voters of the 2nd Congressional District wake-up and realize that they can use the power of the vote in order to change the economic future of the district. On 10 occasions (20 years), the voters in the district reelected Greg Walden as their congressman. Walden was a "folksy" guy who held numerous town halls at which he made his constituents think that he was doing a great job for them in Washington, D.C.
Walden retired from office in 2019, leaving the district at the same level of poverty as he found it during his first term in office. In 2019, the voters elected Cliff Bentz to the position. Bentz has proved to be a "clone" of Walden, maybe worse. So far, Bentz is a reliable "no" vote for legislation that would benefit the our district.
Bentz voted "no" on the infrastructure bill that is providing funds to repair roads and bridges in the district (thank you, Democrats), as well as providing funds for potential business start-ups.
He voted "no" on the PACT Act, a bill that provided health care to Veterans exposed to toxic burn piles while deployed. He voted "no" on the bill to cap the cost of insulin (hope you never get diabetes) and the list goes on.
We have a choice on Nov. 8, vote for Col. Joe Yetter, a retired Army doctor and farmer, who understands the needs of the people of the 2nd Congressional District and will work for the betterment of the district.
Sue Petersen
Pendleton
