Like most of Pendleton's senior citizens, I depend upon my monthly Social Security check to help me meet my monthly financial obligations. I have never felt guilty about receiving my Social Security benefit since I paid into the fund throughout my entire working life.
Recently, however, potential threats to the stability of the Social Security fund, as well as to Medicare, have been made public by key members of the Republican Party.
Should Republicans win back majorities in the House and Senate in November, Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have pledged to either cut Social Security and Medicare benefits, or privatize the funds, thus leaving them at the mercy of Wall Street.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, of California, who may become Speaker of the House should the Republicans win out, has indicated he will threaten to delay a vote on raising the debt ceiling to force President joe Biden to accept cuts to Social Security and Medicare. Failure to raise the debt ceiling would affect the credit rating of the U.S. worldwide, and would throw the financial markets into chaos.
Senior citizens, as well as others who are in favor of protecting Social Security and Medicare, vote to prevent the Republican Party from winning majorities in the House and Senate. Our current congressman, Cliff Bentz, has demonstrated he will not stand up for senior citizens, he will side with Kevin McCarthy.
Vote for Joe Yetter for congress; Joe has pledged to protect Social Security and Medicare.
Mark Petersen
Pendleton
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.