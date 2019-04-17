The Port of Morrow is the county’s greatest business asset, generating over 3 billion dollars in business every year, making the Port the second largest in Oregon. Larry Lindsay, whom many credit as the visionary father of the Port and the commissioner that brought Gary Neal, who Lindsay called “the greatest Port manager in America,” has retired after 54 years of Port leadership.
Lindsay and Neal’s stewardship of the Port with the diligent assistance of fellow Port Commissioners and Port administrators has fostered the employment of over 8,000, directly or indirectly, affording Morrow County one of the highest average household incomes in the state.
With both Lindsay and Neal now retired it is imperative to select the right person to continue their vision for the Port of Morrow. Fortunately, Larry Lindsay’s son by marriage, John Murray, has made a commitment to take his place on the commissioners board of directors. The Lindsay and Murray families have exercised leadership, vision, integrity, and stewardship in Eastern Oregon and Morrow County for half a century.
The Port of Morrow is a business and John Murray is a business owner that knows how to balance a budget, create and expand his business, and gain the confidence of the public by his astute management of the pharmacological regulatory process.
The Murray family has been a great blessing to Morrow County since they arrived in Heppner in 1959. It was John’s mother Meg Murray that authored the restoration of the old dilapidated Heppner Hotel into the successful Heppner Senior Center. Expect the same vision, leadership and integrity from John Murray and vote for him to succeed and continue the work of his father-in-aw Larry Lindsay.
Stuart Dick
Irrigon
