Please join me in voting for Joe Yetter for Congress.
At a recent gathering of Umatilla County Democrats we were introduced to Dr. Joe Yetter. Joe said that he was privileged to run for Congress to represent the people of this district.
The man is an Army Medical Corps veteran, a former practicing physician and professor and now … farmer (he fully admits to being new at that).
I won’t bore by detailing the chest thumping portion of the gathering. Joe is well informed and an excellent candidate for office.
I went to ask one line of questions: “Have you been approached by corporate entities or big money to fund your campaign? If any did; would you report it to the people you serve?”
His reply was that he had not been approached, and other than union support from teachers and medical professionals or local interests he will NOT accept any corporate assistance.
A verbal agreement remains a valuable cultural asset to those of us in Indian Country. Joe’s words are good enough for me. He said it in front of many people, including diners not there for the meeting. I will support and plan to vote for our “local” Joe.
I also donated.
Micheal Minthorn
Pilot Rock
