On Wednesday, July 1, I arrived at the Umatilla County Courthouse in Pendleton for an orientation to serve my civic duty as a grand juror. I arrived with a face mask on, as did all of my co-jurors and court staff. Everyone in the courthouse was in compliance with presiding judge order 20-005 — everyone except for the presiding judge himself, Christopher R. Brauer.
I arrived in court both inconvenienced and at risk, but proud to do my part in upholding the justice system of this great nation. I left court disappointed and disgusted with the ability of one of these judges to do their duty. It is apparent to me that Judge C. R. Brauer picks and chooses which laws he chooses to follow. It is an absolute disgrace that we have voted this man into a position of authority and trust in our government and we ought to be ashamed of ourselves for allowing this man to be an arbiter of justice in not only Umatilla County, but Oregon and this great United States of America.
Today, more than ever, we must rely on the leaders we have voted into office to set the example. Mr. Brauer, you ought to be ashamed of yourself for putting on your robes on the morning of July 1. It is my sincere hope that tomorrow you reevaluate how seriously you take both your position and dedication to your duty.
Forrest Matthews
McNary (Umatilla)
