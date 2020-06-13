In an era when there has been profound erosion in the number of local newspapers, we are fortunate indeed to have the independent, family owned EO Media Group covering much of eastern and other parts of rural Oregon. Their publications using hometown reporters assure us of the local coverage we need and crave.
A reporter who has done so much to highlight our local community and its residents with her catchy, extra-readable writing and wonderful pictures of the day is Kathy Aney. She has such a flair for writing about people, using just the right adjective or anecdote. Her recently published story on the ever ebullient Fritz Hill is just such an example. Indeed, her reporting was recognized with annual awards from the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association.
Hence, how distressed I was to read in the May 30 issue that she is retiring as an East Oregonian reporter after a 15-year career under four editors. But, of course I know that she won’t “retire,” a terrible terminating word, but will “redirect” her coming years in other valuable pursuits. And I was happy to have her tell me she will still contribute occasional articles.
Kudos, Kathy, for a superlative EO reporting career.
Harriet Isom
Pendleton
