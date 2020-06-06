Thank you, Kathy Aney.
Week after week, year after year, Kathy Aney has been our local storyteller, producing excellent journalism for over 15 years in our community. She has now officially retired.
Kathy wrote with heart and a love of people. We knew if her name was on an article that we would learn something new, we would gain understanding of the true story being shared, we would enjoy whatever she was writing about. Whether relaying the challenges of a blind man or a wheelchair-bound man, the joys of dogs in EOCI or PHS students giving local financial support through Communicare, the sacrifice of local veterans, the people affected by floods or budget cuts or mental health issues, we understood people better because of Kathy’s writing. We also got to share in her travels, whether she was hiking in New Zealand or exploring Molokai.
Last weekend, Kathy was at the Pendleton High School graduation at the Round-Up Grounds taking photos and telling her last “official story,” as it was her last weekend as one of the East Oregonian’s finest journalists.
Best wishes on your next journey in life, Kathy. Thank you for sharing your gift with us all. We hope you enjoy more time traveling, visiting your kids, and enjoying many wonderful adventures with Bill. We will miss your wonderful stories, but appreciate all that you shared with us for so many years. Thank you.
Debbie and John McBee
Pendleton
