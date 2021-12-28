As a teenager growing up in Moscow, Idaho, I heard talk supporting the idea that eastern Washington, northern Idaho and western Montana should all band together to form a new state called "Washidamont." You can see where that idea went.
Now I hear talk that several Oregon counties should become part of Idaho with the reasoning that the rural counties don't agree with the politics, policies and laws passed by the Oregon congress.
Let's take a look at some of the ramifications of joining Idaho.
Umatilla County has more than 47,000 registered voters. They would all have to reregister in Idaho, and that state does not have mail-in voting except for absentee voters. Umatilla County would have to reset its election systems, and many voters in rural areas would face hardships to vote.
Driver’s licenses would have to be issued by the state of Idaho. Passports would have to be updated and addresses changed. All of this costs money. Jobs with required certifications such as registered nurses, teachers, lawyers, real estate agents would all have to be recertified, and again that costs those employees money. Schools would have to be accredited according to Idaho law. It goes on and on.
Oregon state employees who live and work in Umatilla County would no longer be employed here — will Idaho replace these workers? What about those jobs and the economic effect on the communities? What about the land that Oregon owns as state parks and Eastern Oregon University? And if we became a part of Idaho, how would that affect the current county employees?
Our lives are bound by laws regardless of where we live; are you sure Idaho's laws are better? Without a massive review how could anyone really decide? There could be any number of unforeseen consequences that frustrate us — no state has a perfect set of laws.
Many Umatilla County voters feel disenfranchised from the Oregon Legislature, but I can tell you growing up in Idaho that the voters of rural communities felt the same there. I don't see that the Boise-based Legislature is going to be any more aware of Umatilla County and its voters. The issue is promoted as “red vs. blue,” but it is more an issue of population density; where there are more people, they are given more attention. That is what needs to change: giving equal attention to all citizens.
We are not just red or blue. In fact, we are purple — a mix of people, cultures, political ideologies and values. If you want change in Umatilla County, then speak up with constructive ideas and tell the public exactly what you want changed. Just saying that “I’m unhappy” doesn’t really give much information; what are you trying to accomplish?
Let's hear some positive ideas on how to promote Umatilla County and rural communities. Let's hear positive ideas that include all our people on how to solve our problems. And let's keep Umatilla County a part of Oregon!
Margaret Normington-Jones
Pendleton
