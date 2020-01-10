When we were considering going to annual sessions, the short session was promised to be merely housekeeping, budget items that needed some adjustment. No major legislation.
Tell the Legislature to keep that promise.
Cap and trade is much too complicated to be rushed through and properly vetted. Horrible things result from legislation that is rushed. Consider it in 2021.
Granella Thompson
Weston
