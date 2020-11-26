Please reconsider destroying the wading pool in front of the historic Til Taylor statue. Alexander Proctor, the sculptor/artist, had a vision of a trio of reflecting pools near the base of the statue. It was part of the aesthetic portrayal of Sheriff Til Taylor's utterly fearless, cool, quiet courage.
The park pool has historically been free and a place where children of a certain age can learn to swim. Big pools get deeper but at Til Taylor pool you just stand up. Swimming is a full-body cardio workout. Swimming helps the brain recalibrate, improving reading skills.
Please take the sprinkler pad fun area and proposed dog park to a different park location or a different park. Shouldn’t a dog park have a long space for dogs to run off energy? The backside of Til Taylor Park seems too small for a dog park when looking at other parks in town.
And the Watts Foundation of Athena might be of assistance for preserving the integrity of the wading pool. Athena was home to Til Taylor’s family, and as a community has long respected the benefits of swimming, providing an Athena city pool since 1926.
Thank you Jeff Hamilton and crew for keeping Pendleton parks so lovely, and please also recognize there are many families in Umatilla County who benefit from Til Taylor pool, as it is and free of cost.
Sally Walden Sundin
Walla Walla, Washington
