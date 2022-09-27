The 2022 edition of the Dress-up Parade was a joyous affair with a large crowd celebrating the end of the pandemic and parade participants sporting their novel entries.
However, there was one entry that many people found to be troubling. A vehicle, sponsored by the Umatilla County Republican Party, flew a Confederate flag mounted to the vehicle alongside an American flag and the Oregon flag. Most Americans feel that it is not cool or popular to fly this flag.
The men who fought under this flag during the American Civil War were not heroes, they were traitors to our country. They fought in order to defend a belief that one man had a right to own another man. They fought to defend slavery and sought to marginalize a whole race of humans.
The First Amendment to our constitution affords the Umatilla County Republican Party the right to fly a Confederate flag at a public gathering. However, they do so at a time when most Americans view this flag as a symbol of a dark moment in our history, a symbol of hate and white supremacy as it relates to racism.
The vehicle in question also bore a sign promoting Christine Drazan for governor. Does Ms. Drazan's campaign condone flying this flag at a public event? I think not, and I would hope that all of her fellow Republicans would agree with her.
Mark Petersen
Pendleton
