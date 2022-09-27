The 2022 edition of the Dress-up Parade was a joyous affair with a large crowd celebrating the end of the pandemic and parade participants sporting their novel entries.

However, there was one entry that many people found to be troubling. A vehicle, sponsored by the Umatilla County Republican Party, flew a Confederate flag mounted to the vehicle alongside an American flag and the Oregon flag. Most Americans feel that it is not cool or popular to fly this flag.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.