Thank you, Bill Aney, for your enlightened column regarding the vital relationship between predators and prey. Your understanding and respect for wildlife is encouraging. This “balance of nature” knowledge allowed indigenous communities to survive for generations.
Recently, I volunteered for a wildlife research project in the Amazon River Basin in Peru through Earthwatch Institute. The lead scientist in this project is Dr. Richard Bodmer, who has been working and studying the wildlife in the area for over 30 years. The success in documenting wildlife population dynamics has been with the cooperation of the local indigenous communities, Peruvian scientists, nongovernmental agencies and the government of Peru.
Their research has shown the real destructive causes of decreases in wildlife began with the coming of foreigners and continued through the rubber, oil, timber (habitat loss), pelt and pet trade.
The Peruvian government, working with the research data and local villages, have established reserves to protect the ecological balance with “community based conservation.” This cooperation is working, but recent events have caused much more damage to the entire area. There were record-setting droughts in 2005 and 2010. Huge floods in 2009, 2011-15 caused river levels to fluctuate violently. These catastrophic events had not occurred in the 150 years of weather data. Predators have never caused losses like climate change will.
Marilyn Cripe
Pilot Rock
