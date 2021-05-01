We are writing this letter to endorse John Kilkenny for Port of Morrow Commissioner.
John has been a lifelong resident of Morrow County where he successfully operates a large generational wheat and cattle ranch. John understands the economic importance of the Port of Morrow and the effect its operations have on the entire county. John recognizes that diversity in industry is a cornerstone for continued economic development of the county and the role the port plays in it.
We believe that John will be a good working partner with the county commissioners and will provide an insightful perspective to future discussions.
We are excited to have a candidate with John’s experience and energy that is willing to serve the residents of Morrow County. We encourage voters to elect John Kilkenny, Port of Morrow commissioner.
Brian and Susie Thompson
Heppner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.