Regarding the curious editorial endorsing James Nash for the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission, I am puzzled by the description of Mr. Nash as a hunter. I am a lifelong Oregonian. I know hunting. Hunting involves the ethics of fair chase, respect for wildlife and wildlife habitat, and utilization of the harvest.
The sport killing that Mr. Nash engages in is not hunting, just as the snuff pics that he posts on social media in which he uses dead wildlife as props for his selfies are not art.
Do we really want a diversity of views that reflects all of Oregon on the Fish and Wildlife Commission? Perhaps we could consider allowing a woman to serve? I hear that over half the state is female these days.
George Sexton
Talent
