On May 12, while at the Hermiston Bottle Drop, I had the misfortune of tripping over a parking curb and falling onto the very rough blacktop, suffering a multitude of lacerations — some requiring several stitches and all bleeding profusely. Let me state here that I am almost 92 years old, so you can see that this put me in a serious situation.
A young lady came to my aid and helped me up and into a sitting position, then administered first aid and stayed with me until I was able to navigate again. To say thank you does not seem near enough for your thoughtfulness. It also reminded me that there are still good people in this world.
Roy Drago
Irrigon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.