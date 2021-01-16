The challenges for adult learners to master the skills of reading in order to pass the GED appear to be unsurmountable. Althea Huesties-Wolf, Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation educator (East Oregonian, Jan. 5, 2021), rewrote the CTUIR’s GED program to begin to address these challenges. Showcasing her own backgrounding in writing, she combined indigenous stories into custom-fitted lesson plans that are replete with activities to develop college-ready skills in all the component areas of the GED tests that include science, math and language arts.
Furthermore, an assessment process was developed to determine which students were ready to schedule a GED test. As a former director of the CTUIR Department of Education, I am very elated indeed to note the success of the current program. Kudos to Althea Huesties-Wolf and, most especially, congratulations to all the students that endeavor to earn their GED and benefit from the CTUIR GED program.
Zenaida M. Lyles
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.