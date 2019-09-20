I wanted to sent a shout-out to the city workers of Pendleton and also to the law enforcement that made the Round-Up a success this year. I normally do not enjoy the prospect of this week-long event but it seemed to be very organized in such a manner that it did not seem so chaotic. Traffic seemed to flow steadily and I didn't encounter people just walking out in the middle of traffic.
Years past it seemed that there was a lot of public intoxication; I just didn't see that behavior this year. Thank you to all that had a hand in making Round-Up so much better.
Trisha Scott
Pendleton
