Good job East Oregonian for the excellent story by Alex Wittwer ("Help Wanted: Eastern Oregon feels pinch of labor shortage," Tuesday, July 20).
I hear from many people here in Eastern Oregon that the reason we have a labor shortage is simply because people don’t want to come back to work. Period. That they are just sitting around enjoying free money. It is easy to point to that as the main problem.
I, too, could easily say that, but I have zero evidence of it. Alex, on the other hand, did a great job explaining other factors involved, interviewing key people and citing relevant data. My favorite quote in his story is this one from Chris Rich, the state’s regional economist for Eastern Oregon: “There’s a bunch of different pieces that contribute to what we would really term more of a tight labor market than a labor shortage.”
That seems to sum it up well.
If the article hasn’t been read yet, I strongly encourage all to do so. It brings out so many other considerations. Kudos to Alex Wittwer and the East Oregonian.
Connie Macomber
Pendleton
