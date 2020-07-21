Over the last few weeks, I have been inundated with the cries of injustice and equal treatment of all people precipitated by the deaths of those individuals while confronting law enforcement.
The major outcry has been we need to change and "can’t be silent anymore," resulting in the occupation, destruction and looting without concern for the individuals affected. The protests associated with this movement, peaceful, are part of our heritage, but the lawless violence does not justify the means or the end. In as much, we sit back and ignore the other issues that are far more heinous and need to be brought forward in our outrage.
The silence has been deafening on the treatment of and subsequent deaths of our seniors in New York resulting from “official” decisions that resulted in over 5,000 deaths. I am referring to the decision of the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, to place post-hospitalized positive COVID-19 patients into nursing homes in March of 2020. This decision was supported by the state health department.
This “error” was made without the recommended CDC recommendations being followed for these nursing homes to be prepared to receive known infected patients. It was mandated to happen, which again places the responsibly back on the governor and state health department, knowing they were endangering the most vulnerable part of our population.
I have seen no demonstrations, no lootings, no outrage for these deaths. There has not been a call for equal justice or dismantling of the governor’s office or health department, for the needless and preventable deaths that have occurred. Perhaps old lives don’t matter. Tell that to the loved ones who have had to deal with the loss, and what seems to be the attitude of they were old anyway and do not matter.
This atrocity is tantamount to genocide of a group of people with no ethnic, racial or class boundaries. This subsequent death toll is greater than those killed in the 911 attack and any needless law enforcement death that has occurred in the United States.
Again, the lack of public outrage is what I do not understand. The lack of attention of our local, state and federal representatives, the American Medical Association, and the state medical associations, nursing associations, AARP and an outcry for equal justice by our media disappoints me as a professional and active physician assistant, certified for 38 years.
Daniel R. Allen
Spray
