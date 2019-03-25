Greg Smith and Bill Hansell are undecided about a proposed law to ban all nonmedical exemptions for vaccinations. Smith cites parental rights as a reason to oppose the ban.
Folks, this is an easy choice, and I am appalled that our representatives are torn about their votes. I suspect they are pandering to the libertarians of their bases.
Parents do not have unlimited rights regarding their children. They have a duty to protect them from physical harm and if they fail, the state may step in.
Knowingly exposing a child to a serious illness is abuse in my book. Would either Mr. Smith or Mr. Hansell knowingly expose their children or grandchildren to measles?
I think not.
Step up, Rep. Smith and Sen. Hansell. You have a duty to legislate for the protection of our children, even though some of your base believes otherwise.
Michele Grable
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.