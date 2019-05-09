I am dismayed at Sen. Bill Hansell's participation in the partisan walkout in the state Senate this week intended to delay the passage of HB 3427. Such flagrant disregard for carrying out the duties he was elected to perform smacks of petulance — all the while he is still collecting a $149 daily per diem and $2,600 monthly salary.
This is unbecoming behavior for elected representative from our district regardless of their partisan alliance or ideology. I hope that he would partially offset this act by making the symbolic gesture of donating money earned during the walkout to a school district or education foundation within District 29.
The fact that HB 3427 would be of overwhelming benefit to the constituents of our district (by providing much-needed funding to our public education system) begs one to ask who Hansell's true constituents are; are they businesses (be they headquartered in Oregon or elsewhere) aiming to protect/boost their profits or are they individuals who want this state and region to be a wonderful place to live and raise their families?
The wealthiest of us — individuals or businesses alike — have an obligation to lift up the rest of our community that helps create this wealth. The majority of us are not operating a business earning over $1 million (less 35% of labor and capital expenses).
James Dean Kindle
Pendeton
