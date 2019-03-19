Regarding the March 19 column, “Playing the Blame Game,” I’d like to offer an alternative to the word "blame": responsibility. While it doesn’t lend itself as well to catchy headlines, it’s an apt way to frame the conversation.
The actions of the shooter in New Zealand (it’s not necessary to name him unless one is trying to thumb their nose at the survivors and officials who specifically requested that he not be named) didn’t happen in a vacuum. The rhetoric of our public officials absolutely shapes our environment — and the words of world leaders travel the world, even to the "opposite side."
By definition, leaders are people we look up to. They have a responsibility to call out white nationalism and white supremacy for what it is. It’s not an idea that “many fine people” on one side of a balanced argument hold. It’s not “less than sensitive candor.” It’s racism and religious intolerance — neither of which are American values. Both need to be condemned clearly and unequivocally. It’s not about being "politically correct," it’s about being a decent human being. Doing anything less creates an atmosphere where people with white nationalist and white supremacist views feel emboldened.
Yes, the shooter is responsible for his actions. But each of us is responsible for helping create a civil society that encourages the better actions of its citizens. Standing up against racism and religious intolerance isn’t a ”myopic narrative,” it’s something we should demand of our leaders and of ourselves.
Roberta Lavadour
Pendleton
