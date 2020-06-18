In response to Bill Aney’s June 4 column, "This land is our land: Hard truths for hunters about lead," Oregon’s hunters and conservationists know the truth isn’t hard. Traditional ammunition use doesn’t risk human health and funds generated by the sale of it overwhelmingly benefit America’s wildlife. The evidence is indisputable.
An extensive CDC study on hunters who consumed game harvested with traditional ammunition found it “does not pose a human health risk.” There isn’t a single documented case in America of anyone consuming game harvested using traditional ammunition having elevated blood lead levels.
Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts in the Beaver State should take heed. Soft pushes like Aney’s lead to hard regulatory bans. Oregonians need look no further than California. The Golden State banned lead-based ammunition for all hunting. Now, the state faces a severe self-imposed public lands funding crisis and the next generation of hunters is going elsewhere.
Hunters are America’s original conservationists and wildlife populations have never been healthier, including America’s majestic bald eagle, once nearly extinct. There are now estimated to be more than 700 nesting pairs in Oregon alone. This success is directly connected to our industry’s contribution of more than $13 billion since 1937 to conservation through the Pittman-Robertson excise tax on firearms and the ammunition.
We believe hunters should be allowed to choose the ammunition that is right for them based on the facts. Let’s focus on the facts, and not dollar shame those trying to keep America’s hunting traditions and conservation successes.
Lawrence G. Keane, senior VP for government and public affairs
National Shooting Sports Foundation
Washington, D.C.
