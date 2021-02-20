Science seems to be catching up with logic. The claims many “antiscience” physicians were making nearly a year ago are now being publicly accepted by the scientific community and media.
CNN and many other sources are finally reporting that the novel coronavirus will become endemic, meaning it is a virus we will just have to learn to live with. David Heymann, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, warned in October 2020 that the virus appeared to be on course to become endemic. “It is not a matter of this being a special disease. This is one of many that we will have to balance our living with and understand how to deal with it as we do influenza, as we do with other infections.”
Considering the research shows novel coronavirus has few adverse effects in children, it seems logical that at this point one of the best things we could do to mitigate the impact of the virus in the long run would be to allow children exposure to it, offering them the gift of natural immunity.
It also seems illogical to expect that Americans will continue to embrace masks, eye protection and social distancing measures for the sake of preventing a common viral infection for which we have a range of promising therapeutics. Seems that if we examined the evidence based on actual science, instead of fear, we would be led to more logical conclusions.
Rebecca Patton
Enterprise
