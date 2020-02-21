Two bills are being considered in the current legislative session that are important to Oregon’s economy. These bills deserve our attention and support. First is the Opportunity Zone Bill (House Bill 4010). Let’s disconnect the Oregon tax code from President Trump’s federal “Opportunity Zone” tax provisions. Otherwise, if we don’t, Oregon tax revenue will be given away to the very wealthy. This is a no-brainer. I don’t want my tax dollars to go the 1%. They have more than enough. Let’s be smart and make federal tax provision serve all Oregonians.
It’s time to continue building the green economy in our state. The Climate Bill (Senate Bill 1530) is the next step. Although “cap and trade” has been shown to work in other states to both ratchet down CO2 emissions and stimulate the economy, Republicans in our Oregon Senate are again saying they will walk off the job to prevent a quorum for this bill. Our senators were elected and are paid to do their job. Please, Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, show up, stay put, and do your job.
I urge all Oregonians living east of the mountains to learn more about these two bills, and urge our local legislators to make them happen.
Mimi Maduro
Mosier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.